A bus has struck a bus shelter on Princes Street leaving shattered glass across the main street.

Police attended after getting reports of the incident around 1.40pm on Saturday afternoon on the capital's main street.

It’s now know if the bus was carrying passengers or if anyone has been injured.

The shelter has been smashed

Pictures taken in the aftermath show the shelter show the stop covered in smashed glass.

Police remain at the scene. Lothian Buses has been contacted for comment.

