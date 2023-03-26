News you can trust since 1873
PRINCES STREET INCIDENT: Police at scene after bus smashes into bus shelter on Princes Street

Shattered glass was strewn about the main street in the aftermath.

By Jolene Campbell
Published 26th Mar 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read

A bus has struck a bus shelter on Princes Street leaving shattered glass across the main street.

Police attended after getting reports of the incident around 1.40pm on Saturday afternoon on the capital's main street.

It’s now know if the bus was carrying passengers or if anyone has been injured.

The shelter has been smashed
Pictures taken in the aftermath show the shelter show the stop covered in smashed glass.

Police remain at the scene. Lothian Buses has been contacted for comment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.40pm on Sunday, 26 March, 2023 we received a report a bus had hit a bus shelter on Princes Street, Edinburgh. Officers are at the scene."

