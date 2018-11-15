Princes Street partially closed after tram tracks fall

Have your say

Princes Street was partially closed this afternoon after a pedestrian fell on to the tram tracks.

Emergency services received a call at around 12:55pm on Thursday that a pedestrian had fallen off the kerb and on to the tram tracks near The Mound.

All west bound traffic was temporarily stopped while ambulance crew tended the injured pedestrian.

The incident is being treated as a medical issue, it is understood.

At 1.13pm it was announced that the ambulance had departed.

Edinburgh Trams tweeted that there would be temporary service delays of up to 10 minutes after the ambulance departed the scene.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital