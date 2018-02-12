Public to choose new wild animal theme for Lothian bus fleet

People from across Edinburgh and the Lothians will have another opportunity to vote for which wild animal will appear on the latest fleet of Lothian buses.

The last public vote saw the ‘Otterly Awesome’ otter bus join the ranks, alongside lions, giant pandas and flamingos, and now RZSS Edinburgh Zoo is giving residents another chance to get involved.

This time the chimpanzee, the blue poison arrow frog and the zebra are up for the vote, with the winning design hitting the road at the start of March 2018.

As part of the three-year partnership between Edinburgh Zoo and Lothian, the winning animal will appear on one of Lothian’s 26 buses, known locally as the “Zoo bus”, alongside the recently launched penguin, koala, red panda and tiger buses. The fleet of 30 new buses were launched last September as part of Lothian’s fleet replacement strategy and will reduce Co2 emissions by 25 per cent compared with its current vehicles.

Votes can be cast on the Edinburgh Zoo website and social media channels from Monday.