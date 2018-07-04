Public views sought on traffic ban for South Queensferry High Street

All vehicles could be banned from South Queensferry’s High Street under plans being considered for the town.

Edinburgh City Council has pushed ahead with a consultation to gather public views on three options to revamp Queensferry High Street.

The most radical option put forward would see the busy street closed off to through traffic with the road only used for delivery and access vehicles.

Another option being considered by the authority is the introduction of a eastbound one way system. A third option that has been touted would see traffic still allowed to move in both directions, but restrictions would be put on larger vehicles like heavy goods lorries and coaches.

Locals have complained in the past that larger vehicles bring traffic to a halt when they use the High Street rather than the A90.

Local Liberal Democrat Cllr for Queensferry, Kevin Lang, who sits on the project board, believes something needs to be done about the traffic problems in South Queensferry.

He said: “Queensferry is one of the most beautiful and picturesque parts of the country. With the Forth Bridge as one of Scotland’s world heritage sites, the town attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.

“However the narrow High Street can often be clogged up by traffic, especially by larger vehicles which really should be accessing the town via the A90. That is why project has presented different options which could see new restrictions on vehicles.”

He added: “There was a huge response to the first consultation with lots of different ideas submitted.

“It is now important for local residents to review these different options and have their say.”

Later this year, the city council hopes to appoint an appropriate contractor with the view that works will start on the transformation in early 2019, once the proposals have been decided. The council said it would “carefully consider” the planning and management of the construction works to minimise the impact on local residents and businesses.

A spokesperson for the City of Edinburgh Council said: “We have committed to a £1 million investment on Queensferry High Street to repair the ageing streetscape and deliver an improved town centre environment for residents, businesses and visitors.

“We’ve already held two consultation events to give the local community an opportunity to influence the final design outcome and proposed traffic controls. For example at the event last week we asked stakeholders to consider the choice of materials, traffic control options and local parking/servicing arrangements.

“The final consultation event will be held later in the year to finalise the project details and planned traffic control to improve the environment in the town centre. We would also urge as many people as possible to take part in our online survey.”