Pupils’ plea for votes to go on ultimate Spain school trip

A Capital primary school is appealing for the public to vote to help them to win a place on the ultimate school trip.

Canal View Primary School is one of 45 shortlisted schools in the running to claim a holiday at Sol Katmandu Park & Resort in Majorca.

The P7 pupils’ animation to advertise the hotel has impressed Jet2holidays and they’re now up against four Scottish schools to secure a place on the plane to take part in educational workshops with celebrity hosts Dick & Dom.

Mrs Mears, 33, said: “Very few of the children have ever been on a holiday abroad. They have put everything into this. The whole entry has been written, created and put together by the class with almost no input from staff. They have loved it.”

Canal View is the only school in Edinburgh to be shortlisted and has already won £1,000 worth of school equipment vouchers.

Click here to vote for Canal View before today’s deadline (Friday March 16) at 6pm, with the winner being announced on Monday, March 19.