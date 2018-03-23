Puppies and Prosecco party coming to Edinburgh

IN Chinese society we are now in the year of the dog and at The Refinery on St Andrew Square it appears that the staff there love dogs as much as the next person.

So much so that on Sunday, they are throwing a Puppies and Prosecco Party - yes we have a theme this week.

Apparently there are two things in the world The Refinery adores, yes you’ve guessed it, puppies and prosecco, so they have combined the two with the aim of raising awareness of all the animals that need rehoming at this time of year - yes a puppy definitely is not just for Christmas.

The Puppies and Prosecco (or should that be pawsecco) Party runs from 3pm to 6pm.

The bar/restaurant will even supply dog bowls to ensure your fur baby never gets dehydrated.

Outwith Sunday’s event, The Refinery remains a dog friendly venue, so if you’ve got that all important furry friend and want to bring them along with you, you know where to go.

After all, they do say that dogs are a man’s (and woman’s) best friend, and why wouldn’t you go for a drink with your best friend.