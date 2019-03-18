Queen Street crash causes heavy morning delays for commuters

Have your say

A road accident caused traffic misery for commuters travelling through central Edinburgh.

Long delays were felt eastbound along Queen Street following an accident involving one vehicle at the junction with Hanover Street.

The incident occurred at around 8am. No injuries were reported.

Edinburgh Travel News Twitter account reported that queues were stretching back around half a mile towards Randolph Crescent.

The incident was declared over at 8.36am.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.