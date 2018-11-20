Queensferry Crossing delays after car transporter breakdown on M90

Motorists travelling to Edinburgh from Fife faced long delays this morning after a broken down car transporter blocked one lane on the M90.

The break down happened at around 7.20am on Tuesday at J1b Ferrytoll near to the Queensferry Crossing and resulted in one lane being fully closed to traffic during rush hour.

Some drivers reported delays of up to two hours with traffic at a complete standstill on the bridge.

READ MORE: Passenger head-butted and kicked in head on Edinburgh-Dunblane train

Traffic Scotland confirmed the lane had reopened at around 8.20am but drivers were still advised to be aware of congestion in the area, in particular at J3 Halbeath.

The congestion was made worse by diversions in Inverkeithing following an overnight fire at an old primary school in Roods Road.

Some local roads were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital