Queensferry Crossing speed restriction in place due to high winds

Drivers are being warned of a 40mph speed restriction on the Queensferry Crossing as high winds batter parts of Scotland.

The restriction on the M90 was enforced at around 10am on Monday morning as a yellow Met Office “be aware” warning for wind was issued in parts of Scotland.

Very strong winds are expected to affect northern and eastern areas of the country throughout the day with gusts of 65mph to 75mph likely.

A statement on the Traffic Scotland website said: “Road users are advised to use caution crossing the M90 Queensferry Crossing due to high winds currently affecting driving conditions.”

The Forth Road Bridge is also closed to double decker buses.

