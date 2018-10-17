R&D tax specialist Leyton moves into new George Square offices

Research & Development funding specialist Leyton is expanding its operations in the UK with the opening of a new office in Glasgow.

The company will move its existing operations in the city to prime office space in George Square at the end of the month following a period of sustained growth.

Leyton has seen strong demand from clients in the oil and gas, renewables and agriculture sectors.

The new office will be led by David Kent, Leyton’s Head of Scotland, who launched the firm’s Scottish operations in 2015. Leyton currently employs a team of 50 and is looking to create a further 50 new job opportunities from graduate level through to senior tax experts, technical consultants and sector specialists over the next two years.

Leyton has experienced growth in recent years as awareness of the government’s innovation funding schemes grow, and companies increasingly look toward specialists to simplify the process and maximise potential claims for tax relief on their research and development and innovation projects.

The R&D tax credit initiative was introduced in 2000 and is a tax relief scheme designed to encourage greater R&D spending and drive investment in innovation. The number of claims for R&D tax credits have risen significantly in recent years according to HMRC with £3.5bn of R&D tax relief claimed to date for FY16-17(1).

David Kent, Head of Scotland for Leyton, commented: “Our expansion in Glasgow reflects the increasing demand from companies in the region to secure R&D tax credits to support and drive innovation and reach their full potential. We have a highly skilled team of tax experts and sector specialists to help companies through what is a complex application process and we are looking forward to bringing on more local talent to continue developing our personal and bespoke service.”

Leyton currently employs more than 180 employees in the UK. The company works for many of the UK’s leading innovation businesses including FTSE 100 companies and SME’s and to date has a 100% success rate at submitting claims on behalf of clients.

