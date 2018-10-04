Rail watchdog launches inquiry into Saughton tram death

An official investigation has been launched by a national rail watchdog into the death of a man who was killed in a collision with an Edinburgh tram last month.

Carlos Correa Palacio died on 11 September after a fatal collision with a tram travelling westbound at Saughton on its way to Edinburgh Airport.

Carlos Correa Palacio was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old became the first person to be killed by an Edinburgh tram since their return to the city’s streets in 2014.

It has now been announced that the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has started inquiry proceedings.

A RAIB spokesman said: “Our investigation will seek to identify the sequence of events which led to the accident and consider any relevant operation or underlying management factors.

“Our investigation is independent of any investigation by Edinburgh Tram, the Office of Rail and Road, Police Scotland, or the procurator fiscal.”

The RAIB’s findings, including any safety recommendations, will be published in due course once investigations are complete. Mr Palacio’s death comes after a Malaysian medical student died in May 2017 at the West End after her bike wheel became lodged in the tram tracks.

Ms Zhi Min Soh, aged 23, was killed by a minibus after she fell from her bike.

Set up in 2005, involvement of the RAIB is required by law in the event of rail accidents causing death, serious injury or extensive damage.