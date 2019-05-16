Ranked: The best and worst areas of Edinburgh for bin collections according to residents

The Edinburgh People's Survey revealed that just 59 per cent of residents across the city said they were happy with bin collections – the lowest satisfaction rate in the past 15 years. Here, we look at which neighbourhoods in the Capital are most and least satisfied with their bin collection service by council ward area.

1. Colinton/Fairmilehead 68 per cent of residents in this ward were satisfied with their bin collection service - the highest in the city.

2. Corstorphine/Murrayfield 67 per cent of residents were satisfied with the service.

3. City Centre 66 per cent were satisfied

4. Portobello/Craigmillar 64 per cent were satisfied

