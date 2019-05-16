Bin refuse collection satisfaction levels are at a 15-year low.

Ranked: The best and worst areas of Edinburgh for bin collections according to residents

Persistent problems with overflowing bins and missed uplifts saw satisfaction with Edinburgh’s refuse collections, street cleaning and recycling fall significantly, according to the latest survey of residents’ views.

The Edinburgh People's Survey revealed that just 59 per cent of residents across the city said they were happy with bin collections – the lowest satisfaction rate in the past 15 years. Here, we look at which neighbourhoods in the Capital are most and least satisfied with their bin collection service by council ward area.

68 per cent of residents in this ward were satisfied with their bin collection service - the highest in the city.

1. Colinton/Fairmilehead

68 per cent of residents in this ward were satisfied with their bin collection service - the highest in the city.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
67 per cent of residents were satisfied with the service.

2. Corstorphine/Murrayfield

67 per cent of residents were satisfied with the service.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
66 per cent were satisfied

3. City Centre

66 per cent were satisfied
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
64 per cent were satisfied

4. Portobello/Craigmillar

64 per cent were satisfied
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5