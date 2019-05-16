Ranked: The best and worst areas of Edinburgh for bin collections according to residents
Persistent problems with overflowing bins and missed uplifts saw satisfaction with Edinburgh’s refuse collections, street cleaning and recycling fall significantly, according to the latest survey of residents’ views.
The Edinburgh People's Survey revealed that just 59 per cent of residents across the city said they were happy with bin collections – the lowest satisfaction rate in the past 15 years. Here, we look at which neighbourhoods in the Capital are most and least satisfied with their bin collection service by council ward area.
1. Colinton/Fairmilehead
68 per cent of residents in this ward were satisfied with their bin collection service - the highest in the city.