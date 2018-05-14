Rare 50p on sale on Ebay for over £70 - Do you have one of these in your wallet?

A rare 50p is attracting bids on Ebay of over £70.

The Kew Gardens design is one of the most popular designs for collectors and often sells on Ebay.

In the past, such coins have sold for up to £160 on eBay, with other rare 50p coins usually being offered at around 10 to 12 times face value, or about £5 to £6, when they are sold on.

And currently, there are two bids on different Kew Gardens designs attracting bids of over £70.

With only 210,000 in circulation, the Kew Gardens coin is constantly one of the most in demand coins for collectors.