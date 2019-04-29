Rare Malayan tapir dies 3 months after birth at Edinburgh Zoo

A three-month-old Malayan tapir calf has died at Edinburgh Zoo following a short illness.

Male calf Megat was born to mother Sayang and father Mowgli on January 31st, and an online poll was set up to help decide a name for the zoo’s new arrival.

Megat the Malaysian tapir has died following a short illness. Picture: RZSS

But today, the official Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo page posted a message on social media which said: “We’re very sad to announce the loss of Megat, our Malayan tapir calf. Already a favourite with our staff, members and visitors after being born earlier this year, Megat passed away on Saturday after a short illness.

“Mum, Sayang, and dad, Mogli, are doing well and the tapir enclosure will be open as normal today.”

Hundreds of people have responded on to the sad announcement on social media.

Megat was the eighth tapir calf to arrive at the zoo since 2007.

Malayan tapirs are considered an endangered species with a European conservation breeding programme helping protect them from extinction.

The brown and white fur helps provide camouflage for baby tapirs in their natural rainforest habitats, developing to black and white after a few months.

