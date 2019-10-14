Rare £2 goes on sale in Edinburgh for £350 complete with minting mistake
A RARE £2 has gone on sale for an eye-watering £350 - a staggering 175 times its face value.
The limited edition piece was brought into circulation in 2007 to commemorate the bicentenary of the abolition of slavery.
Some mistakes incurred in the minting process make it even more sought after, according to its Gilmerton seller.
"The central silver disc is offset on the front 1807 face and on the back the dots round the Queen's head are not continuously within the silver area.
"This fault makes this already rare coin even rarer - £350 ono."
But even that inflated price is dwarfed by the asking prices of other coins from the same batch.
One of the pieces, also with a minting error, is currently listed on ebay for £7,000.