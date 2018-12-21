Reader Recommends: Five Edinburgh shops staying open on Christmas Day

Christmas day is usually about giving and receiving presents, enjoying a wonderful meal with the family and then falling asleep afterwards.

The fridge and cupboards are usually stocked with copious amounts of food and drink ahead of time.

The Premier convenience store in Tranent will also be open. Pic: Google Maps

But what if someone's had a howler and forgotten to buy the pigs 'n blankets, the custard to go with your Christmas pudding or even something as basic as bread or milk?

What if you're low on fuel and need to fill up at a garage for a long drive to see family on Christmas Day?

These things can happen.

Edinburgh Evening News readers have provided us with some suggestions of the shops and garages staying open across Edinburgh on Christmas Day, in case you have any last minute needs...

The Prego shop at Western Corner. Pic: Google Maps

Premier Store, Tranent

The convenience store will be open from 9am till 5pm on Christmas day.

A worker there said the shop stays open because the owners are Muslim and only celebrate Christmas on a very small scale.

The convenience store is located at 8 Muir Park Drive in Tranent.

Shell filling station, Stenhouse Road

This garage is open 24 hours and, as reader Caroline Mackellar points out, this garage includes a Marks and Spencer shop.

If you're low on fuel and planning a drive to see family and friends on Christmas Day, then you'll be able to make a pit stop here.

Edinburgh Cashmere & Lambswool, Lawnmarket

For anyone looking for a quality present at the last minute, this cashmere shop will be opening between 11am and 5pm on Christmas Day.

Many of the cashmere shops on the Royal Mile employ overseas workers who do not celebrate Christmas, meaning they are able to stay open.

Prego, Saughtonhall Drive

Reader Mark Mcmenemy recommends the Prego Convenience Store at Western Corner for your last minute needs on Christmas Day.

At Prego, you'll be able to find a range of essential grocery needs, or a range of alcoholic beverages if you've somehow managed to run out.

BP filling station, Canonmills

This garage will be open 24 hours and on Christmas day. It also houses a Marks and Spencer shop selling a range of food and drinks if you need to stock up on the day.