Reader Recommends: Five of the best Edinburgh skiing and camping gear stores

Have your say

Unlike last winter, skiers haven’t been blessed with a whole lot of snow in Scotland this season.

But the Easter holidays are just around the corner and many will still be planning a trip away to hit the slopes.

We’ve been asking Evening News readers for their suggestions on the best places to sort out your skiing gear - be it for clothing, boots or getting your skis waxed.

Readers also provided recommendations on the best places to pick up camping gear ahead of the Spring/Summer season.

Here are their top five suggestions...

Snow Sport Services, Bonnington

This winter sports specialists offers ski and snowboard sales or hire, plus accessories and servicing.

Reader Niamh Smith said: “Have rented boots and skis and been very happy with them! Reasonably priced and flexible with returning them. Highly recommend.”

Others agreed. Simon Waddell said: “Also good for servicing skis and boards.”

Iain Hardie said: “Definitely the best option for kids gear and getting your gear tuned. You should also check out Sport Pursuit or decathlon for great discounts on excellent gear.”

Visit: 50 Rodney Street, 0131 557 9072

Freeze Pro Shop, Gyle

A dedicated ski, snowboard and surfing store stocking clothing and equipment, plus board waxing.

Reader Mike Begley said: “Freeze Pro Shop and Blues are well worth checking out for all your kit needs whether new shiny kit, this year’s outfit or servicing of current kit. Lots of good late season deals to be had also.”

Another reader, Michaela Scott, said: “Freeze Pro for ski/snowboard/surf. Tiso for anything outdoors.”

Visit: 8 South Gyle Crescent Lane, 0131 260 9677

Craigdon Mountain Sports, Fairmilehead

This well known outdoors store, which has four independently owned and managed stores across Scotland, says it currently has its ‘biggest ever ski sale’ in the Fairmilehead store.

It also stocks equipment for camping, walking, running. climbing and general travel.

Reader Jamie McLeod said: “Craigdon Mountain Sports - the staff are really friendly and they have cheap sales deals.”

Lauren Henderson said: “Craigdon Mountain Sports Edinburgh are fabulous. Best shop by far. Great range of products and customer service.”

Visit: The Pentland Outdoor Centre, 44 Biggar Road, 0131 445 7711

Cotswold Outdoor, Rose Street

The Cotswold Outdoor premises in Rose Street specialises in outdoor clothing, boots, camping equipment and accessories and stocks over 250 brands.

The website says they offer free in-store services including boot and rucksack fittings, where trained staff will make simple adjustments to ensure maximum comfort and support.

They also offer ‘kit talks’ for clubs preparing for expeditions and projects to get advice on your clothing and equipment.

Reader Dòmhnall Lockhart said: “Cotswold are great for all that. Haven’t skied but I used to be an avid hiker, done Ben Nevis and Stac Pollaidh. And all the Pentlands.”

Visit: Hanover Buildings, 72 Rose Street, 0131 341 2063

Decathlon, Hermiston Gait

Decathlon is an all outdoors store with regular sales on its products.

The store covers sports from boating and camping to skiing and snowboarding, fishing and hunting.

Reader Jamie Nicolson is a fan of the ski and snowboard gear while reader Iain Hardie suggested this store for “great discounts on excellent gear.”

Visit: Hermiston Gait Retail Park, 0131 442 3293

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.