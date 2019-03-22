Reader Recommends: The 5 best places in Edinburgh and the Lothians to hire a kilt for Tartan Day

With National Tartan Day taking place on April 6th, many people will be seeking out the best places to hire a kilt.

Evening News readers have been giving their recommendations for the best places in Edinburgh and the Lothians to hire the national dress and their reasons why. Here are their top suggestions...

Co Directors of Nicolson Kiltmakers, Gordon Nicolson and Nicola Laird. Picture Ian Rutherford

Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers, Canongate

Several readers praised the service here for going above and beyond while delivering on quality. It is the most popular choice with Evening News readers.

Reader Colin Tait said: “My lad was invited to take part in a fashion parade at his primary school and my lad wanted to dress in a full Scottish kilt outfit. We live in Wales but I am Scottish. I asked Gordon if he could arrange an outfit not expecting to hear back but lo and behold he arranged to send down a variety of outfits to us in Wales at no cost to us at all. Now that for me is going above and beyond customer service.”

And reader Amanda Levitt also described the service here as “fantastic,” adding: “I called nearly seven years ago the night before my wedding because the place I’d hire kilts from originally hadn’t supplied kids brogues or jackets. I was in a total panic and he came to the hotel I was staying in and brought a selection of sizes of brogues for my nephews and some jackets, and would not take a penny, and he’s doing amazing in all things kilt.”

Macphersons, Haymarket

Visit: 189 Canongate, Royal Mile, 0131 558 2887

The Macpherson family has been kiltmaking for more than 60 years.

Located just across from Haymarket train station, this establishment caters for Highland dress to buy or hire, dancing or marching dress and Scottish-themed gifts or decorations.

The Kilt Studio, Bathgate

Reader Heather Cranston said; “Alison will make sure you are dressed properly and is a wealth of information on tartans.”

Visit: 5a Grosvenor Street, Haymarket, 0131 225 4008

As published on their website, the Kilt Studio prides itself on attention to detail and offers a specialist service to customise your own tartan.

Exclusively designed and produced by Kinloch Anderson, this 150th anniversary tartan is based on the Gordon Dress Tartan sett, in a nod to the much-loved food group Baxters and its family links with the Clan Gordon. It was launched last year.

Reader Amanda Gall Machnik said: “Alan is lovely and very passionate about the whole kilt thing. Very supportive in the community.”

Visit: 18-20 Academy Street, Bathgate, 01506 650 950

Kinloch Anderson, Leith

For more than 100 years, this kiltmakers was based in the city’s George Street but is now based in Leith.

Military tailoring developed as an important part of the business, with officers’ uniforms being tailored for all of the famous Scottish Regiments. In 1983 The Company produced their first Corporate Uniform for British Caledonian Airways, and subsequently established their Corporate Identity Division.

Reader Karwen Farguhar said: “They hold The Royal Warrants of Appointment as Tailors and Kiltmakers to HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and HRH The Prince of Wales.”

Eight Yards, Haymarket and Musselburgh.

Anne Clink said: “They are the BEST.”

Visit: 4 Dock Street, Leith

Several readers recommended this kiltmakers which offers mens, ladies and children’s kilt wear and a host of accessories, from sporans and pocket watches to kilt pins and belts and buckles.

Visit: 54/56 Haymarket Terrace/ 36 Bridge Street, Musselburgh

