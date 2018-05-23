Real Lives: Carer fosters sense of home for kids

Flora Anne Evans has been helping children in need as a foster carer with husband David since 2009.

The couple, from Edinburgh, have welcomed troubled teens and children from across Scotland into their home where they provide a stable environment in which their wards are encouraged to thrive. The couple foster for The Adolescent and Children’s Trust (TACT) and are one of a handful of Scottish foster carers the agency has.

One of Flora and David’s placements lived with the couple for nearly five years. He had complex needs and was diagnosed with ADHD and reactive attachment disorder. He was also suspected of having foetal alcohol spectrum disorders. Before he came to live with the Evans, he was written off as a troublemaker but staying with the caring couple helped him get the vital diagnosis and treatment that he needed.

Flora Anne said: “For the first year or so he was with us, he could be very volatile, being both physically and verbally abusive as well as having a destructive personality.

“He struggled at school, where he could not deal with following more than one instruction at a time, and had trouble with forming friendships, all of which was leading to problems such as becoming extremely frustrated and losing his temper without a trigger.”

The couple charted his behaviour at home and made visits to his school before going to the doctor and asking for help from the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services. His diagnoses were key in helping them understand why he was behaving the way he was and how to handle it.

Most importantly for the couple, it helped him realise there was a reason for the way he behaved and he wasn’t just a ‘bad child’. David and Flora Anne were “shocked” that he had been in nine placements before theirs, which Flora Anne believes added to his lack of trust in adults.

She said: “At times when he should have been feeling happy or talking about the future, he would do anything to bring it to an end, feeling he would just be let down again. By giving him time and the support he needed, he finally learnt to build up his trust for us. We’re very proud of him.”

Flora Anne says she couldn’t have done it without the support that TACT and their social worker has provided them. She said: “Challenges certainly arise as a foster carer and at times can be difficult to deal with, especially when caring for teenagers.

“Fostering has made me more understanding of people.

“It can be a life changing experience and I hope and believe that every child has left us knowing they are special.”

With 574 young people in foster care in Edinburgh alone, TACT are hoping to recruit an additional 640 foster families across Scotland. For more information go to www.tactcare.org.uk.