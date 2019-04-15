‘Reckless’ driver clocked speeding at 60mph in 30mph zone in Edinburgh

A driver has been clocked travelling at double the 30mph speed limit on an Edinburgh road.

Safety Camera Enforcement Officers detected the motorist travelling at 60mph in the 30mph zone on the A701 at Liberton Gardens.

A driver was caught speeding at 60mph in a 30mph zone. Pic: Google Maps

The incident happened on Saturday, April 13th at about 7:50pm.

Police said in a statement that Safety Camera Enforcement officers have recently had their shift patterns changed, meaning they are able to detect drivers in excess of the speed limits in the evening.

Police Inspector Roger Park, of Edinburgh City Road Policing Unit, said: “I’m disappointed to hear of another driver being well in excess of the speed limit in a built up area of the city.

“The 30mph limit is in place as drivers need to be able to react to changes in road and traffic conditions. If they are above the speed limit, stopping distances will be greater.

“This motorist’s disregard for the speed limit has put all road users in danger.”

Andy Jones, East Safety Camera Unit manager, said: “I am glad that we were able to detect this reckless driver and report this offence to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Due to the later working pattern of the Safety Camera Enforcement Officers, we are able to enforce much later in the evening.

“This is proving effective in catching drivers who show no regard to the speed limits and the safety of others.”

