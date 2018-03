Have your say

A Red Arrows jet has crashed after an incident at RAF Valley in north Wales.

“We are aware of an incident today at RAF Valley involving a Hawk aircraft,” a Ministry of Defence spokesman said.

“We are investigating the incident and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

It is understood there were two people on board the jet.

READ MORE: Climber lost footing before plunging to his death from Fife cliff, inquest hears