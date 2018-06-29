Relay team hopes to hand over thousands

“We’re an energetic bunch,” is how John Tough puts it. And he’s not kidding.

John is one of a 17-strong team of men and women undertaking a relay challenge between Edinburgh and Glasgow to raise funds for a well-loved children’s charity.

Taking place tomorrow, the group of employees from Canon Medical will cover 68 miles, setting off from their offices at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and finishing at their offices in Leith in support of Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC).

The relay will consist of 11 different legs, which will see seven of the team running, two walking and another two cycling.

The company has raised money for a number of local charities over the years, but this year is the second in a row that its staff have chosen to raise funds for ECHC – a charity they hold close to their hearts – having voted to partner with the charity for a full year. John, senior software engineer at Canon Medical, who will be taking part in the relay, added: “We did a similar relay event last year where we ran and walked from Edinburgh to St Andrews and everyone loved it so much we thought we would do something similar this year.

“We changed the route to run from our offices in Glasgow to our offices in Edinburgh, making sure we finished in Leith so we can all celebrate as a team.

“Our starting time for the first leg is 8am and if everything runs smoothly we should be finishing about 8.15pm.

“The route we have picked should be very scenic. I’m going to practise my section this weekend, so I don’t hold anyone up.”

This year, to date, Canon Medical have raised £3407 through an online fundraising page and offline means, for example, bake sales and Grand National sweepstakes.

For the relay event, staff at the Edinburgh offices hope to reach a target of £1000.

Tabby Blades, assistant corporate fundraiser for ECHC said: “We are extremely grateful to be the chosen charity for Canon Medical.

“The money raised will have such a huge impact on the lives of our young patients and their families.

“ECHC exists to ensure children and young people’s lives are less interrupted by illness, improving the overall hospital experiences, so that they can be child first and patient second. It is the generosity of those who get involved with us, like John his team mates, which enables us to continue doing our important work.”

ECHC supports and complements the work of the Royal Hospital for Sick Children as well as other children’s healthcare settings in the south-east of Scotland and beyond.

To support the team at Canon Medical and ECHC, you can donate at: give.everydayhero.com/uk/glasgow-to-edinburgh-relay