‘Remarkable’ Ryan is a real lifesaver

Teenager Ryan Montgomery has his finger firmly on the pulse when it comes to helping others.

A pupil at Craigmount High School, 16-year-old Ryan is in the running for a national award in recognition of his potentially life-saving work in the Corstorphine community.

A first aider since the age of 12, when he did his first course with St Andrew’s First Aid, he now runs his own charity called Corstorphine Emergency Response (CER).

Since starting the project, Ryan has attended emergencies at a number of community events, treating everything from cuts on fingers to heart attacks and patients with terminal illnesses.

He has also raised money for defibrillators and now trains others in first aid.

His work has already earned him the Dougie Geddes Award for Young Citizenship from Corstorphine Rotary Club and has seen him nominated for a Rotary International (Great Britain and Ireland) Young Citizen of the Year award.

Ryan, who hopes to get a job with the Scottish Ambulance Service when his older, says: “After my first CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) course I released just how important first aid was and I knew I had to spread the word, so I started a campaign in 2014.

“This was really successful and has taken me to where I am today.

“My role is to attend the incident as first responder and administer first aid and/or a defibrillator as the emergency requires while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

“I also provide first aid cover at events, train people in first aid and continue to raise awareness on the importance of AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators).

With the help of the community, which has given him a “huge amount of support”, Ryan is currently fundraising for more equipment and uniforms.

He adds: “I have now been asked to provide CPR/AED training to my own teachers at my school Craigmount High School, where I also teach Heartstart training to the students in PSE lessons.”

Along with his new volunteers, he plans to support local events, such as Corstorphine Fair and the Christmas lights switch-on, by providing first aid cover.

Stephanie Donaghey, vice-president of Corstorphine Rotary, described Ryan is a “remarkable young man”, adding: “He is still at school, not old enough to drive a car, and yet mature and caring enough to help and assist others in potentially life-threatening situations.

“He has built up a voluntary service which is now a much-valued partner with a national association – the Scottish Ambulance Service – to respond quickly to emergency situations in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh. And he has done it in his spare time, with zeal and ability.”