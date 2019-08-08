Rescue drama after man plunges over Granton harbour wall

A STRANDED pedestrian was rescued from Granton shoreline after sliding 20ft down the harbour wall.

Firefighters launched a dramatic hour-long rope rescue after the alarm was raised at 5.30pm yesterday (Aug 7).

Paramedics and police were also deployed

The man is understood to have slipped on the pavement before toppling over the wall on the edge of the Forth.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said “We were called to an incident at the McKelvie Parade cycle path at Lower Granton Road in Edinburgh at 5.34pm on Wednesday, 7 August.



“Operations control mobilised two appliances and a line rescue team who assisted an adult male who was stuck on the sea wall.



“The casualty was handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment and firefighters left the scene at 6.44pm.”

Paramedics took the man to hospital to be treated for minor injuries including mild hypothermia.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh assisted other emergency services in recovering a man from the water at Lower Granton Road at 5.30pm on the 7th of August.

"The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident."