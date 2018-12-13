Residents urged to check outbuildings for 90-year-old man missing in Edinburgh

Police are urging members of the public to check their outbuildings as concerns grow for a missing 90-year-old man in Edinburgh.

William Scott, also known as Billy or Scotty, was last seen at the Foot of Leith Walk at around 4pm on Tuesday 11th December when he left the Foot of the Walk pub and visited Greggs.

The pensioner has not returned to his home in Chesser since and has not contacted family.

READ MORE: CCTV images released of missing 90-year-old man last seen in Leith

William is described as white, 5ft 1ins tall, balding with white hair to the back and sides and has a small wound to his head. He regularly wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, grey trousers and a dark coloured flat cap.

Chief Inspector David Robertson is coordinating the operation to trace William. He said: “I am extremely concerned for William’s welfare, he is not in the best of health and has mild dementia, has not been seen for almost 48 hours and two cold nights have passed.

“I have a team of officers carrying out inquiries in Leith where he was last seen, around his home and other areas where he has connections or has previously lived. CCTV is a very important tool as we seek to trace William safe and well but members of the public’s eyes and ears are vital too.

“I would urge people to look at the photo and CCTV of William and call police immediately if you have seen him. He may have taken shelter from the elements in sheds or garages so please can people check their outbuildings as soon as they can.

“William uses the bus every day to travel around Edinburgh or further afield. We are liaising with the bus companies but he may have travelled outwith the capital, so if you think you may have seen him in Edinburgh or elsewhere in South East Scotland or the Central Belt, please call 101 and we will assess the information you can provide."

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3338 of 11th December.