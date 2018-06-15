Retro strip to work day is a real winner

NATIONAL mental health charity Support in Mind Scotland is planning to introduce a fun twist to Friday the 13th next month by calling on people to wear retro sports tops for the day.

The charity, which runs the Stafford Centre in Broughton Street, Edinburgh, has dubbed the event on 13 July Retro Day and wants participants to dig out and wear their brightest blasts from the past to mark the occasion.

Support in Mind Scotland fundraising manager Colin Leslie said: “Whether it’s a classic strip like the vintage Hibs and Hearts tops of the Seventies, as modelled by icons like Pat Stanton and Drew Busby, or a hideous psychedelic away top which is remembered for all the wrong reasons, this is a great chance to indulge in some nostalgia and support a good cause at the same time.

“Having some fun and a few laughs is one of the main aims of Retro Day, but we also hope it will generate conversations about mental health, increase awareness of our charity’s work, and raise funds to allow us to continue delivering crucial mental health services across the country.

“One in four of us will experience a mental health issue in their life, and across the country – including here in Edinburgh at the Stafford Centre in Broughton Street – we support people affected by mental ill health, including carers, friends and families.

“Like most charities, we face a constant challenge to plug the gaps and we are always keen to introduce new fundraising ideas.”

Friday the 13th was chosen as it is traditionally a date on the calendar associated with superstition, doom and gloom, and Retro Day will add a splash of colour.

Colin added: “With many workplaces operating dress-down Fridays, it will give as many people as possible the ideal opportunity to get involved.

“With the World Cup final two days later, it will also give people a legitimate reason to wear a Scotland strip during the finals for the first time in 20 years.”

Colin said that anyone can take part and added: “The campaign is not just confined to football fans.

“We are encouraging people to get involved by wearing old shirts from other sports such as rugby, hockey and cricket, or perhaps a kit from a club that they used to represent.”

Anyone taking part can support the charity by texting RETR18, followed by the amount they wish to donate, to 70070, or by visiting the campaign’s page on JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/nsfs/retro

The charity looks to support and empower all those affected by mental illness, which includes family members, carers and supporters.

Contact Support in Mind Scotland on 0131 662 4359 or email info@supportinmindscotland.org.uk