Revealed: First official royal wedding photos

The first official royal wedding photos have been released by Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex thanked the well-wishers who took part in their marriage celebrations as they released the first three official wedding pictures.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for an official wedding photograph with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney; Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt in The Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex via Getty Images

The couple, who wed on Saturday during a moving ceremony that reflected the diversity of modern Britain, are said to be feeling “so lucky” to have shared their big day with the thousands gathered in Windsor.

In one of the wedding photographs taken by Alexi Lubomirski the newlyweds are shown in a romantic pose on the east terrace of Windsor Castle still basking in the excitement of their wedding.

In another image Harry and Meghan are pictured with the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the bride’s mother Doria Ragland and the young bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The final image shows the duke and duchess with the young children again, who were an integral part of their big day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for an official wedding photograph with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Brian Mulroney, Miss Remi Litt, Miss Rylan Litt, Master Jasper Dyer, Prince George, Miss Ivy Mulroney, Master John Mulroney. Front row: Miss Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Miss Florence van Cutsem in The Green Drawing Room. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex via Getty Images

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday.

“They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.

“Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today.

“They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received.”

Celebrity photographer Mr Lubomirski, who also took the couple’s official engagement pictures, said: “It has been an incredible honour and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday.

“This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget.”