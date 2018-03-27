Revealed: New deal to protect Edinburgh’s historic city centre

A landmark deal to protect Edinburgh’s historic skyline, curb the “commercialisation” of public spaces in the city centre and reduce overcrowding problems during peak tourism periods will be unveiled today.

The domination of tartan tat shops and a growing trend for properties to be let out to visitors are also expected to be tackled under a new blueprint to safeguard Edinburgh’s “world heritage site” status.

A landmark deal to protect the Capital's skyline will be released today.''Pic: Steven Scott Taylor / J P License

The Scottish Government’s heritage agency, the city council and the Edinburgh World Heritage trust - the main watchdog for the Old and New towns - have agreed to act on a host of long-running concerns about the stewardship of the historic heart of the capital.

The blueprint tackles concerns that new developments “are not seen to be in keeping” with the architecture of the Old and New Towns by insisting that “place briefs” are drawn up in advance for vacant sites and must be “rigidly” adhered to” when planning applications come forward.

The new guidelines - which all future investors in the city will be asked to abide by - warn that Edinburgh’s skyline is “vulnerable to unsympathetic development” and states that it is “essential” that the city’s uniquely visible landscape is protected in future.

The blueprint commits the city to tackling concerns that spaces like Prince Street Gardens and St Andrew Square have been over-commercialised by festivals and events in recent years.

Adam Wilkinson, director of Edinburgh World Heritage, said: “‘We believe that the city’s world heritage status should be a dynamic force that benefits everyone.

“There is clearly more work to make this a reality, for example to ensure young people are engaged with and understand our heritage.

“The new plan will help us to address this issue, among others which have been voiced by the public.”

City council leader Adam McVey said: ““The new plan commits us to continue to improve our conservation and promotion of the city’s internationally renowned Old and New Towns World Heritage Site.

“I am fully supportive of the actions, which are wide ranging and tackle many of the key concerns expressed by residents of the city and others.

“These will also be integrated into the broader management of the city to ensure the actions are taken forward.”

Barbara Cummins, director of Historic Environment Scotland, said: “‘The Old and New Towns of Edinburgh are one of Scotland’s six extraordinary and diverse World Heritage Sites.

“The opportunities and challenges facing Edinburgh as our vibrant capital city are complex and many, but this plan goes a long way to respond to these.

“We look forward to Edinburgh becoming an example of how best to manage our heritage in the context of a thriving urban environment.”