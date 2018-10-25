Revealed: Police have put these 300+ Edinburgh streets on Bonfire Night watch

Police have created a list of hundreds of streets in Edinburgh where trouble is likely to break out on Bonfire Night.
Officers have earmarked more than 300 city streets across Portobello, Pilton, Craigentinny and Muirhouse that will become enforced dispersal zones in a bid to crackdown on fireworks yobs.
The initiative is part of an effort to avoid a repeat of scenes of mayhem last year which saw cars set ablaze, firefighters attacks and a woman police officer suffer serious burns after being hit by a rocket.
• The full list of ASB dispersal streets (with beat codes) is as follows:
NF06
Craigroyston Grove
Craigroyston Place
Ferry Gait Crescent
Ferry Gait Drive
Ferry Gait Gardens
Ferry Gait Place
Ferry Gait Walk
Ferry Road From the junction with Silverknowes View to the junction with Pilton Drive (NF06 and NF07)
Greendale Park
Marine Drive From Globetrotter Hostel to the Roundabout at Muirhouse Parkway
Muirhouse Avenue
Muirhouse Avenue North
Muirhouse Bank
Muirhouse Court
Muirhouse Crescent
Muirhouse Drive
Muirhouse Gardens
Muirhouse Green
Muirhouse Grove
Muirhouse Loan
Muirhouse Medway
Muirhouse Park
Muirhouse Parkway from junction with Silverknowes Parkway to the junction with Pennywell Road.
Muirhouse Place East
Muirhouse Place West
Muirhouse Terrace
Muirhouse View
Muirhouse Way
Pennywell Gardens
Pennywell Grove
Pennywell Medway
Pennywell Place
Pennywell Road (boundary between NF06 and NF07)
Salvesen Crescent
Salvesen Gardens
Salvesen Grove
Salvesen Terrace
Silverknowes Eastway
West Shore Road from junction with Marine Drive to junction with West Harbour Road (NF06 and NF07)
NF07
Arneil Drive
Arneil Place
Boswall Parkway
Caroline Park Avenue
Colonsay Close
Colonsay Place
Colonsay View
Colonsay Way
Craigmuir Place
Crew Road North
Crewe Bank
Crewe Crescent
Crewe Grove
Crewe Loan
Crewe Place
Crewe Road Gardens
Crewe Road West
Crewe Terrace
Ferry Road From the junction with Silverknowes View to the junction with Pilton Drive (NF06 and NF07)
Ferry Road Avenue
Ferry Road Drive
Ferry Road Gardens
Ferry Road Grove
Ferry Road Place
Granton Mains Avenue
Granton Mains Bank
Granton Mains Brae
Granton Mains Court
Granton Mains East
Granton Mains Gait
Granton Mains Vale
Granton Mains Wynd
Granton Mill Crescent
Granton Mill Drive
Granton Mill March
Granton Mill Park
Granton Mill Place
Granton Mill Road
Granton Mill West
Long Craig Rigg
Marine drive from the junction with West Shore Road to Pennywell Road
Pennywell Road
Pilton Avenue
Pilton Drive
Pilton Drive North
Pilton Loan
Pilton Place
Royston Mains Avenue
Royston Mains Close
Royston Mains Crescent
Royston Mains Gardens
Royston Mains Green
Royston Mains Place
Royston Mains Road
Royston Mains Street
Saltire Street
Waterfront Avenue from Saltire Square to the junction with Waterfront Broadway.
Waterfront Broadway
Waterfront Gait
Waterfront Park
West Granton Access
West Granton Road from the junction with Pilton Drive North to Pennywell Road.
West Pilton Avenue
West Pilton Bank
West Pilton Brae
West Pilton Crescent
West Pilton Crossway
West Pilton Drive
West Pilton Gardens
West Pilton Green
West Pilton Grove
West Pilton Lea
West Pilton Loan
West Pilton March
West Pilton Park
West Pilton Place
West Pilton Rise
West Pilton Road
West Pilton Street
West Pilton Terrace
West Pilton View
West Pilton Way
West Shore Road from the junction of Marine drive to the junction with West Harbour Road
ED30
Britwell Crescent
Bryce Avenue
Bryce Grove
Christiemillar Avenue
Christiemillar Grove
Craigentinny Avenue
Craigentinny Avenue North
Craigentinny Crescent
Craigentinny Grove
East Telferton
Farrer Grove
Farrer Terrace
Fillyside Avenue
Fillyside Road
Fillyside Terrace
Findlay Avenue
Findlay Cottages
Findlay Gardens
Findlay Grove
Findlay Medway
Fishwives Causeway
Fleming Place
Goff Avenue
Hawkhill Avenue from junction with Lochend Butterfly Way to Lochend Road
Inchview Terrace
Kekewich Avenue
Kings Terrace
Loaning Crescent
Lochend Avenue
Lochend Butterfly Way
Lochend Castle Barns
Lochend Crescent
Lochend Drive
Lochend Gardens
Lochend Grove
Lochend Park
Lochend Park View
Lochend Quadrant
Lochend Road from the junction with Hermitage Park Grove to the roundabout at Lochend Road South
Lochend Road South
Lochend Square
Loganlea Avenue
Loganlea Drive
Loganlea Gardens
Loganlea Loan
Loganlea Place
Loganlea Road
Marionville Avenue
Marionville Crescent
Marionville Drive
Marionville Park
Marionville Road to the junction ???m SW from junction with Marionville Park.
Moira Park
Moira Terrace
Moira Terrace Lane
Nantwich Drive
Parker Avenue
Parker Road
Parker Terrace
Portobello Road from junction with Sir Harry Lauder Road to the junction with Craigentinny Avenue
Promenade
Rear of Kings Place, Kings Road to Kings Terrace and Seafield Road East
Restalrig Avenue
Restalrig Crescent
Restalrig Drive
Restalrig Gardens
Restalrig Road South to Railway Bridge near to roundabout with Restalrig Avenue/Marionville Avenue
Restalrig Square
Saint Triduana’s rest
Seafield Road East
Seafield Road from the junction with Seafield Street to Seafield Road East
Seafield Street
Seafield Way
Sir Harry Lauder Road from Seafield Road East to the junction with Fishwives causeway.
Sleigh Drive
Sleigh Gardens
Stapeley Avenue
Sydney Park
Sydney Terrace
Vandeleur Avenue
Vandeleur Place
Wakefield Avenue
West Telferton
EC33
Abercorn Terrace
Adelphi Place
Aitchisons Place
Argyle Crescent
Arran Place
Baileyfield Crescent
Baileyfield Road
Bath Place
Bath Street
Beach Lane
Bedford Terrace
Bellfield Lane
Bellfield Street
Bellfield Terrace
Bridge Street
Bridge Street Lane
Brighton Place
Brunstane Gardens
Brunstane Road
Brunstane Road North
Coillesdene Avenue
Coillesdene Crescent
Coillesdene Gardens
Coillesdene Terrace
Colliesdene Loan
Dalkeith Street
East Brighton Crescent
Eastfield
Eastfield Gardens
Eastfield Place
Elcho Terrace
Electra Place
Esplanade Terrace
Figgate Bank
Figgate lane
Figgate Street
Fishwives Causeway
Great Cannon Bank
Hiillcoat Loan
Hillcoat Place
Hope Lane North
James Street
James Street Lane
John Street
John Street Lane
John Street Lane East
John Street Lane West
Joppa Gardens
Joppa Grove
Joppa Park
Joppa Road
Joppa Station Place
Joppa Terrace
Kings Place
Kings Road
Laing Terrace
Lee Crescent
Lower Joppa
Marlborough Street
Milton Drive
Milton Grove
Milton Road East to junction with Musselburgh Road
Milton Terrace
Morton Street
Mount Lodge Place
Musselburgh Road to Junction near to Bookers Cash and Carry
New Tower Place
Pipe Lane
Pipe Street
Pittville Street
Pittville Street Lane
Portobello High Street
Promenade
Queens Bay Cottages
Queens Bay Crescent
Regent Street
Regent Street Lane
Rosefield Avenue
Rosefield Avenue lane
Rosefield Lane
Rosefield Place
Rosefield Street
Sandford Gardens
Seafield Road East from Kings Terrace to junction with Kings Road
Seaview Crescent
Seaview Terrace
Shrub mount
Sir Harry Lauder Road from junction with Seafield Road East to junction at Milton Road/Milton Road East.
South Morton Street
Spa Place
St Mark’s Lane
St Mark’s Place
St Mary’s Pl
St Mary’s Place Lane
Straiton Place
West Brighton Crescent
Westbank Loan
Westbank Place
Westbank Street
Whins Place
Wilsons Park
Windsor Place
Woodside Terrace
Woodville Court
