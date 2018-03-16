Revealed: The 10 ‘best places to live’ in Scotland

Ten places in Scotland have been named among the Best Places to Live in Britain.

Melrose has took the title of the best place to live in Scotland in the new national ranking.

The Borders town made the top of the list north of the border in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, replacing last year’s winner North Berwick.

The former winner remains one of 10 locations in Scotland featured in the UK-wide guide for 2018 which assesses factors including jobs, schools, broadband, culture, community spirit and local amenities.

The large selection of shops in Melrose - for its size - and the local schools are cited as factors behind its top billing.