Through a Freedom of Information request we asked the council to provide us with the number of pest control callouts by street between 1 January 2016 and 1 March 2019. There were 1,839 requests in that time period for rats alone at street level. The worst of the streets is Dumbryden Gardens in Wester Hailes with 28 callouts. Pest control attended more than 850 streets in total during the time period. These statistics do not include callouts due to rats being discovered inside homes.

1. Dumbryden Gardens 28 callouts due to rats.

2. Canongate 19 callouts due to rats.

3. George Square 18 callouts due to rats.

4. Lauriston Place 17 callouts due to rats.

