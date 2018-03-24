Revealed: Winner of Evening News Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Have your say

NEWLY refurbished buffet China Red has been crowned Chinese Restaurant of the Year 2018 by Evening News readers.

The Grindlay Street eatery came out on top after drawing praise for its friendly staff and quality food.

Chop Chop in Morrison Street was second while Beijing Banquet in Sighthill Court was awarded third.

After a recent face-lift that saw conveyor belt service replaced by a more traditional buffet, China Red is billed as “an exceptional dining experience”.

Serving a banquet of East Asian cuisine, it prides itself on offering a large variety of dishes freshly prepared daily and served at its best quality and taste.

Situated in the heart of the city centre, it boasts a high quality buffet with an oriental twist – with a vast range of more than 100 dishes prepared only by experienced chefs.

Promising the “ultimate dining experience”, China Red also offers quality cocktails to accompany the food and has drawn rave reviews online.

Diner Phil Wilson says of China Red: “Absolutely the best banquet place, tremendous food and staff. Will definitely be back.”

Early this year, they added popular dessert eggboy to the menu, while a noodle-slicing robot serves diners.

The business is built on the ethos of valuing customers as their “biggest priority” and uses technology to enhance the dining experience.

The menu is updated regularly to maximise variety while staff strive to ensure customers have the best dining experience.

Lunch is swerved from 12pm-3pm during the week, at £8.99 for adults and £5.99 for children under 11.

Award-winning chefs serve lunch on Saturdays from 12pm-3.30pm – priced at £9.99 for adults and £5.99 for children under 11 while prices all day on Sundays and bank holidays are £13.99 for adults and £6.99 for children under 11.

Dinner is from 5pm-10pm, priced £14.50 for adults and £6.99 for children under 11. On Fridays it goes up to £15.50 for adults and £6.99 for children – £16.50 and £6.99 on Saturdays.

Chop Chop’s success is based on making noodles, dumplings and all the other dishes from fresh ingredients with no artificial colourings or preservatives.

It aims at offering the authentic Chinese dining experience with diners ordering food collectively and sharing dishes when they arrive ready – so mixing textures and flavours.

Customer Lambert Kouadio says: “The quality of the food is very good and tasty. Plenty of dishes to choose from. They only use natural ingredients and promote healthy foods.”

Run by husband and wife team Rui and Susan Lin, Beijing Banquet boasts Cantonese, Sichuan and Beijing specialities.