‘Risk to life’ as Met Office issues red alert for Scotland

Scotland’s weather is now so severe that there is a ‘likely’ risk to life, after the Met Office upgrading their weather warnings for snow to Red, the highest possible rating.

An amber warning was already in place for much of the country, with the East and Central belt suffering the ill-effects of the so-called ‘beast from the east’ blast of Siberian cold air.

The red warning. Picture: Met Office

From this afternoon, that is now upgraded to Red for much of the central belt of Scotland and the East, including Edinburgh and much of Glasgow and the West.

The new warning, which covers Strathclyde, South-West Scotland, Lothian and Borders, and Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, means that severe disruption is likely.

Heavy snow is battering Scotland

It reads: “Heavy snow showers and drifting of lying snow in the strong easterly winds will become more widespread across the area later on Wednesday afternoon, through the evening and overnight into Thursday.

“Roads will become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers. Long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel are expected. Some communities could become cut off for several days.

“Long interruptions to power supplies and other services.

The Met Office defines a red warning as ‘extreme weather’, meaning action is required now to protect yourself and others from the impact of the weather, with risk to life likely, along with widespread damage and travel disruption.