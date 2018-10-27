Risk to life fears if snack van next to Bonnyrigg substation not removed

Concerned residents say a child is going to be killed before action is taken to remove a snack van metal container which has been placed next to a Bonnyrigg power substation.

The Brawsnax unit remains next to the substation on Polton Road, at the entrance to Poltonhall Industrial Estate, despite the planning application to trade there being rejected last week.

One concerned Polton Road resident, who did not want to be named, said: “Despite the application being refused on October 8, the unit still remains there.

“Kids go along that pathway and climb up on top of the container and can get on the roof of the building and into the sub station. There is real danger there which could have catastrophic consequences with thousands of live volts.

“The container is touching the wall of the sub station, it is too close.”

He has also accused Midlothian Council and Scottish Power for not acting on comments received by members of the public in regards to the container, which has been in position since May.

He added: “It is as though they are waiting for something to happen, such as a child to be seriously injured or worse.

“I don’t want to stand by and see something like that happen because I couldn’t live with myself. The residents of Polton Road are angry because we want this container moved immediately for a safer environment for everyone.”

A Midlothian Council spokesman said: An application for planning permission for the siting of a snack van on the access road to Poltonhall Industrial Estate was refused on October 8.

“As the planning authority, we are seeking to resolve the matter of the unauthorised siting of this snack van.

“Now the issue of the children on the roof has been brought to our attention, we have notified the police and our community safety team to investigate.

“We will also get in touch with the owner to advise him of residents’ concerns.”

Other locals and groups, including Lasswade District Civic Society, took to the council’s planning website to voice their concerns while the application was still live.

Rosie Hackett commented: “Location next to a working power station. If there is any sort of fire or problem at the station requiring emergency services, access of emergency vehicles to the station will be prevented due to the snack van.”

Lynn Macdonald added: “Debris and rubble created when siting the unit months ago have been dumped at the side and rear of the unit and the Scottish Power building next to it.”

A Scottish Power Energy Networks spokesman said: “We are aware of the residents’ concern and although we do not own the land we are putting additional measures in place to make sure the substation is safe and secure.”

