Roadworks set to cause weekend traffic disruption at Queensferry Road

Motorists in the west of Edinburgh face a weekend of traffic disruption with the partial closure of Queensferry Road and Drum Brae North.

Essential road works are to be carried out on Queensferry Road from 8pm on Friday, lasting until 2pm on Monday.

The works include the installation of essential new water, electricity and telephone connections to a new care home project in the area.

Two lanes of Queensferry Road between Drum Brae North and Barnton Junction are set to be closed, with Drum Brae North northbound from Barntongate also closed for the duration.

A contraflow will be in place to maintain one lane eastbound and one lane westbound.

These closures will be in place until 6am Monday 1 October, when Queensferry Road will be opened up to a single lane closure, and Drum Brae North will remain closed northbound.

The footpath on this stretch will also be closed for the duration of the works, with pedestrians diverted via a controlled pedestrian crossing to the other side of the road.

Access to private driveways will be maintained at all times.

Michael Kieran, McLaughlin & Harvey Construction Director, the firm in charge of the works, commented: “It is unfortunate that all essential service connections could not be completed due to technical difficulties during the previous road closure. We are very much aware of the impact of road closures in this area and will do everything within our control to minimise the impact of this closure.”

Once completed, the new residential care home will comprise of 60 en-suite bedrooms for the elderly with associated ancillary facilities and car parking.