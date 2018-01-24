Rose Street bar boasts most popular Burns supper

STAFF at a Capital bar have extra reason to celebrate Burns Night this year – after being named the nation’s favourite Scottish food carry-out by Deliveroo.

The Haggis, Neeps and Tatties at Dirty Dick’s in Rose Street was the most ordered traditional dish takeaway ordered through the culinary courier firm over the last year.

Manager Tom Johnston, 30, said: “It was a bit of a surprise to find out we’d won – we’d never given it much thought.

“We do sell quite a lot of haggis in January though and in the lead-up to Burns Night – both deliveries and in the bar. We get it from a local butchers in Edinburgh but I’m not saying which because I don’t want to let others into our secret.”

The dish out-sold a classic melt in Aberdeen, Haggis-themed curry in Glasgow, Dundee’s black pudding and Haggis bites in Inverness, among others.

“Our staff also make sure the dish gets good presentation,” said Tom. “They’re really well up on what we do and we hold tasting sessions for them too so they know the food. It’s great to win and I’m happy for all the staff who deserve it,” added Tom.