Roseburn play park opens after ten-year wait for youngsters

A CHILDREN’S play area has been officially opened after spending more than ten years in development due to flood defence works.

The revamped Roseburn play park was initially proposed in 2008, with plans to relocate it out of the shadow of the nearby Murrayfield Stadium.

However, a constant series of delays caused by improvement works on a £23 million flood prevention scheme on the Water of Leith threatened to cancel the project before renewed interest in 2016.

Now, almost ten years after the plan was originally mooted, the first youngsters have been allowed to test out state-of-the-art play equipment in the new relocated play area.

Lord Provost Frank Ross performed the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon as dozens of children arrived at the chilly refurbished play area, which has now been relocated towards the East entrance of the park.

The previous park was described as “unsuitable and unloved” by local residents during the development phase.

The newly renovated park includes a UniMini Apista climbing frame for youngsters up to the age of six and cradle swings for toddlers. Sandpits, tunnels and see-saw’s have also been installed for younger children, while older kids and teenagers can benefit from a specially designed Uniplay Ipex climber and basket swing.

The £90,000 project has been delivered in partnership with the local council, while schoolchildren at Roseburn Primary School were also consulted during the design phase.

Residents and school pupils organised by the Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) group have already been out planting 5000 bulbs by the playpark and refreshing the nearby planters to help brighten the park come the springtime.

FoRP chairman Pete Gregson commented: “Thanks to the council, children from Roseburn, Riversdale and Murrayfield now have a new place to go and have fun, get fit and make new friends.

“This is a key element in helping the area recover from the flood prevention work. It will bring new faces to the park over the years to come. And their parents will have somewhere new to gossip.”

He added: “The council and the West Neighbourhood Partnership have worked hard with everybody to make this project work. We are truly delighted.”