Ross Fountain springs back to life following £1.6m renovation

Water began to cascade once more yesterday from the Ross Fountain in Princes Street Gardens after a massive restoration was completed.

Last summer the structure was removed as work on a £1.6 million refurbishment programme spearheaded by the Ross Development Trust got under way.

And yesterday Grant Stott led crowds in a five second countdown as volunteers turned a giant ‘tap’ to start the water running – for the first time since 2010.

And kids wasted no time in jumping in and cooling off from the summer sun, reigniting the old tradition of having a splash in the fountain.

Lord Provost Frank Ross, who addressed the gathered crowd at the launch, said: “This is a truly historic event.

“We have over 200 statues and monuments in Edinburgh and each one represents part of our history but I think this iconic fountain will be a destination for both citizens and visitors alike.

“And we have to congratulate the Ross Development Trust for their foresight and efforts that they have put in to creating this fantastic restoration.

“The council gardeners have been fantastically busy – they always do a great job and the gardens themselves are tremendous.”

Installed in 1872, the fountain was produced at the iron foundry of Antoine Durenne in Sommevoire, France

Head of Mission at the French Consulate in Edinburgh Emmanuel Cocher added: “Scotland like France is a nation of engineers and this is a major engineering achievement – not only an artistic achievement.

“I am glad to know what was considered unrepairable has been repaired.”

