Rosslyn Chapel bathed in red for Armistice Day

Bathed in red, Rosslyn Chapel is even more impressive to the eye than usual.

The 15th-century chapel is being illuminated in red every night in the run-up to Armistice Day on November 11.

This year, the annual campaign by Poppyscotland commemorates 100 years since the signing of the Armistice that led to the end of the First World War.

The charity called on schools, churches, council buildings, monuments, and statues to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War as part of their Light Up Red campaign that started this week.

In 2017, 30 landmarks took part including the Royal Yacht Britannnia and Edinburgh Castle.