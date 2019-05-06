Royal baby: Duchess of Sussex goes into labour

The Duchess of Sussex has gone into labour, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Harry and Meghan's baby will be seventh in line to the throne and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's eighth great-grandchild, and a fourth grandchild for the Prince of Wales

Harry and Meghan have said they plan to keep the birth as private as possible.

The baby's sex will be a surprise for the couple, who have chosen not to find out what they were having.

Ahead of the birth, the duke and duchess made a personal decision to keep the arrangements private, amid speculation they had opted for a home birth at their new home Frogmore Cottage, close to the Queen's Windsor Castle home.

They have said they will only share the news of the baby's arrival once they have had a chance to celebrate privately as a family.

Meghan was last seen on an official engagement on March 19 when she signed a book of condolences in London with Harry for the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.

The American former actress and the duke moved into their renovated home Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate at the beginning of April, as they prepared for their baby's arrival.