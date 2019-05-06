Royal baby: Duchess of Sussex has baby boy

The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a healthy baby boy.

The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a baby son weighing 7lbs 3oz and mother and child are doing well, the palace has announced.

Harry told reporters Meghan had given birth to "a very healthy boy".

Speaking from Windsor, the Duke of Sussex said: "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy."

"Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Asked if they had any names yet, he said: "Still thinking about names. The baby is a little bit overdue, so we've had a little bit of time to think about it.

"That's the next bit, but for us I think we will be seeing you guys in probably two days' time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby.

Asked what it was like to be present for the birth, he laughed and said: "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible, and, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife.

"As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I'm just over the moon."

He said he planned to make another announcement in two days' time "so everyone can see the baby".

The baby boy will be seventh in line to the throne, and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's eighth great-grandchild.

The sex would have been a surprise for Harry and Meghan, who had chosen not to find out what they are having.

Ahead of the birth, the duke and duchess made a personal decision to keep their arrangements private, amid speculation that they had opted for a home birth at their new home, Frogmore Cottage, close to the Queen's Windsor Castle home.

A statement from Buckingham Palace confirming the birth said: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The name of the baby will be announced at a later date.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her congratulations to the couple, saying: The birth of a baby is a joyful occasion - congratulations to Harry and Meghan."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: "Congratulations to Meghan and Harry on the birth of their baby. I hope they're all doing well. #royalbaby"

Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted: "Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time."

The newest addition to the Windsor family will be a first cousin of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and a fourth grandchild for the Prince of Wales.

Baby Sussex's arrival comes less than a year after Harry married American former actress Meghan in a glittering ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Bookmakers will be waiting to see whether they have to pay out on the name, delivery date, and weight of the baby.

Predicted choices include Diana, Elizabeth, Alice, Isabella, Grace and Victoria for a girl and Arthur, Albert, Frederick, James, Charles and Philip for a boy.

A water birth or hypno-birthing could be options open to ex-Suits star Meghan during labour. Around two in 10 women giving birth in England use water or a birthing pool for coping with pain, with one in 10 delivering in the pool.

Meghan, who is an avid yoga fan, and Harry, who meditates each day, could choose to try hypnobirthing - pain management using a mixture of visualisation, relaxation and deep breathing techniques.

A celebratory social media post is expected to announce the birth on the duke and duchess's Instagram account @SussexRoyal, coinciding with an email announcement to the press.

Royal births are usually also marked with the traditional custom of placing a framed paper proclamation on an ornate gold stand behind the iron railings of Buckingham Palace.

Meghan's pregnancy was confirmed by Kensington Palace on October 15 last year, just five months after the couple's wedding, and as they were about to start their first long-haul overseas tour.

Harry urged his wife to pace herself during the marathon 16-day trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. The duchess pulled out of a meeting with Invictus competitors in Sydney after the Games opening ceremony overran by two hours the evening before.

Meghan has kept busy in the months that followed, announcing her first four patronages, and carrying out a steady stream of engagements, including an official visit to Morocco.

Celebrations ahead of the birth included an exclusive baby shower for the duchess in New York City, with the private jet journey and penthouse suite, reportedly funded by celebrity friends, said to have cost some £300,000.

Meghan was last seen on an official engagement on March 19 when she signed a book of condolence in London for victims of the Christchurch terror attacks.

The baby will not be an HRH, or a prince or princess, unless the Queen steps in, because George V limited royal titles in 1917.

A boy will be able to use one of Harry's lesser titles and be known as the Earl of Dumbarton, but a girl is not allowed to become the Countess of Dumbarton because of male bias in the rules surrounding hereditary peer titles.

Instead, a daughter would be Lady (first name) Mountbatten-Windsor.