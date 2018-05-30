Royal Bank of Scotland’s finance chief resigns hours before AGM

Royal Bank of Scotland has announced that finance chief Ewen Stevenson has resigned from his role.

The state owned bank said that he will “take up an opportunity elsewhere”.

While it is unclear when Mr Stevenson depart, he will remain in his position to oversee an “orderly handover” of his responsibilities. The search for a successor will begin immediately.

Chairman Howard Davies said: “The board and I are sorry to learn that Ewen has decided to move elsewhere. He will go with our thanks for a job well done and our good wishes.”

Chief executive Ross McEwan added: “For the past four years Ewen has worked tirelessly with me and my executive team to make RBS a much simpler, safer and more customer-focused business and to resolve a number of major legacy challenges.

“When Ewen leaves RBS he will go with my enormous thanks and best wishes. He has been a fantastic CFO.”

RBS executives are today expected to face a barrage of questions from shareholders over dividends, branch closures and reprivatisation of the Government’s 72 per cent stake at the company’s annual general meeting.

The Edinburgh meeting will be held after reports suggested the Government would be looking to offload the bulk of its stake in the group, more than a decade after the multi-billion state rescue package of RBS, HBOS and Lloyds TSB.

Labour has said there is no “economic justification” for the Government selling its shares at the moment and would result in a loss to the public purse.

The Government had been expected to sell £15 billion worth of shares by 2023, around two-thirds of its stake.

However, it is facing a near-£26.2 billion loss on its holding, with the lender’s shares languishing well below the average 502p share price paid during the 2008 and 2009 bailout, at around 292p.

The reports come after RBS recently agreed a 4.9 billion US dollar (£3.6bn) settlement with US regulators over claims it mis-sold mortgages in the run-up to the financial crisis.

The US settlement removes a major hurdle to the bank’s return to private hands as well as the paving the way for the resumption of payouts for shareholders.

The bank is also likely to be grilled over plans to shut 162 branches in England and Wales following a review of its network.

The lender said earlier this month that it was targeting sites that were in close proximity to other branches, as it starts to reintegrate its Williams & Glyn network back into the core bank.