Incident at the George IV Bridge in Edinburgh at the Royal Mile with fire appliances in attendance (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

The fire service confirmed they were in attendance after receiving a report of an ‘overheated light’ on Saturday at 11.43am at a property on George IV Bridge at the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Three fire appliances and a height appliance including an aerial platform attended the scene outside the popular Edinburgh area near the French Consulate.

However, the Fire Service confirmed that this was ‘a false alarm due to an overheated light fitting’ in one of the properties at George IV Bridge.

On arrival, a spokeswoman for the SFRS said the fire service ‘checked everything over and isolated the electrical supply to the fitting.’

No other emergency services are believed to have attended.

Due to a road closure, Lothian buses were unable to serve The Mound and George IV Bridge and are instead diverted via George Street, Princes Street, North Bridge, South Bridge and Chambers Street southbound only until further notice.

However, this service alert has now been lifted and the road has been cleared.

Four fire appliances are believed to be in attendance (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

