Rugby World Cup: Who can deny the fairy-tale ending in Japan? – Angus Robertson

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi celebrates victory in the Rugby World Cup final with his two children. Picture: Getty

The Rugby World Cup in Japan was a huge success. Of course, it would have been better if Scotland had progressed further and English pals would have loved their team to win the final.

Who, however, could deny the fairy-tale result, with South Africa’s first-ever black captain raising the William Webb Ellis trophy after a convincing 32-12 victory?

Siya Kolisi, who grew up in poverty in the townships, led the rainbow nation to a well deserved victory and will have inspired a new generation of kids of all colours to play for the Springboks.

Former captain Francois Pienaar who was presented the trophy by Nelson Mandela says this triumph eclipses the 1995 World Cup victory. The first ever World Cup in Asia was also a great success with breakthrough performances for Uruguay and Japan, and a tremendous England semi-final victory over the All-Blacks.

