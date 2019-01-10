Rush-hour delays in Leith and Gorgie as police and ambulance service attend separate incidents

Have your say

Police and the ambulance service are dealing with two separate incidents in the Leith and Gorgie areas of Edinburgh this evening.

The Edinburgh Travel News twitter account, which is run by members of the City Council's roads team, said: "Leith Walk: there's been a pedestrian accident heading southbound at the foot of the walk. Traffic moving extremely slowly, expect congestion in the area. #edintravel"

A further tweet says that Leith Walk has been closed in both directions at Casselbank Street.

Police were unable to provide any more details on extent of injuries at this stage.

And emergency services have also responded to a collision in Gorgie Road involving a motorcycle, which happened shortly before 4:45pm.

The police spokesman was unable to provide any more details on injuries.

More details to follow.