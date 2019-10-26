Ruth Davidson says she conducted 'due diligence' over £50,000 role at lobbying firm

Industry body the Public Relations and Communications Association said there was a clear potential conflict of interest and argued it was wrong for lobbying agencies to employ legislators. Picture: PA

The MSP has faced calls to resign after it emerged she has been appointed as a senior adviser to PR firm Tulchan Communications, amidst claims of an alleged conflict of interest.She will be paid £50,000 for 25 days' work a year on top of her MSP salary of £63,579.Ms Davidson has urged any MSP who feels there is "any element of wrongdoing under parliamentary rules" to refer her to the standards commissioner, saying she is unable to refer herself.