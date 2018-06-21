Ryanair announce flash sale to Europe with flights from £6.99

Ryanair have launched an autumn flash sale with cheap flights to Europe from Scotland up for grabs until midnight

The deal, which includes travel from multiple Scottish airports, is for travel from September to November and prices start at £6.99 one way.

Ryanair launch a flash sale. Picture: Niall Carson / PA Wire

The budget airline operates from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow. Scots seeking some Autumn sun can buy flights to Barcelona from Glasgow Prestwick for only £19.60 and to Rome for £22.39.

Those flying from Edinburgh can secure a trip for under £20 each way to Berlin, Copenhagen and Milan. There are also cheap deals to Faro in Portugal from Aberdeen.

The move comes as Glasgow Prestwick Airport, which RyanAir fly from, suggested they plan to drop passenger flights because they lose money.

Yesterday, chief executive Stewart Adams told MSPs a review had been launched to identify which operations at the loss-making airport were profitable and which were “a real drain on resource”.

The Ryanair offer ends at midnight tonight.