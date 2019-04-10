Ryanair compensates Edinburgh passenger thanks to Evening News

BUDGET airline Ryanair has agreed to pay a disabled passenger compensation for cancelling her flight after the Evening News took up her cause.

Craftswoman Alexa Ritchie, who has cerebral palsy, had to fork out for a replacement connecting flight from Edinburgh to London Stansted.

Carrier Ryanair refunded her ticket with them but initially refused to pay the £53 difference for her new journey.

“The airline has decided to be decent about this and admitted liability. The power of the press - many thanks,” said a chuffed Alexa, 33.

Irish airline Ryanair are slashing flights between Edinburgh and London Stansted from four-a-day to four-a-week.

Alexa booked and paid for the flight in January as the first leg on a family holiday to Morocco in June - her first-ever plane journey.

A spokeswoman for Ryanair said: “This customer was offered an alternative routing on the Ryanair network which was not suitable for them.

“They subsequently requested a refund from Ryanair online and booked a flight with EasyJet. We have resolved with the customer directly.”

