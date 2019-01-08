Safety fears after metal cladding blown loose at Leith tower block

Have your say

A tower block in Leith remains cordoned off after cladding was blown loose in the high winds.

Firefighters were called out to the 20-storey Citadel Court on Admiralty Street at around 8pm on Monday.

Aluminium sheeting on the exterior of the building was blown loose with fears for the safety of members of the public.

The fire service alerted Edinburgh City Council and its officers erected a cordon around the property, which is filled with both council and private tenants.

There were no injuries from last night’s incident.

Council officers remain at the tower block inspecting the building to ensure the area is made safe for residents.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.11pm on Monday, January 7 to reports of an unsafe structure in Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire engines to the city’s Admiralty Street, where firefighters assisted their partners.

“Crews thereafter left the scene.”

