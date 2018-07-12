Safety fears raised over kids paddling in Ross Fountain

A TEMPORARY sign has been erected at the newly-restored Ross Fountain after the council was flooded with concerns over children’s safety.

One mum witnessed a young boy fall and split his lip on a lower bowl of the water feature. She said: “It wasn’t a huge incident, but I did wonder if the fountain had become slippy.

“It has scum on the edges and basin now. I don’t agree with it being used as a paddling pool.”

The temporary sign was put in place on Tuesday after the council fielded calls about children using the fountain to cool off in the hot weather.

Cllr Amy McNeese-Mechan said: “We do ask people to exercise caution and treat the fountain with care. We don’t advise anyone to enter the water and if they do so, this is at their own risk.”

The council is looking into plans for a permanent sign to be put in place.

Crowds gathered on Sunday to watch as the iron fountain was turned on for the first time since 2010 after being removed last summer to undergo a £1.6 million refurbishment. Within minutes children were splashing in the multi-level pools.